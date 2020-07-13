All apartments in Pittsburgh
The Penn at Walnut on Highland

111 S Highland Ave · (412) 275-5139
Location

111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
East Liberty

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 622-P · Avail. now

$1,378

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit 218-P · Avail. now

$1,443

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Penn at Walnut on Highland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
The Penn at Walnut on Highland is located at 111 S. Highland Ave. and is managed by Walnut Capital Management, a reputable property management company. The Penn at Walnut on Highland offers Micro units, Studios, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartments ranging in size from 500 to 1525 square feet. Amenities include In-Unit Washer/Dryer Units, Air Conditioner, Availability 24 Hours (including maintenance and security), Bike Racks, Business Center, Conference Room, Pet Relief Area, Outdoor Sundeck with Entertainment Space, Cable Ready Wiring and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs (certain weight and breed restrictions may apply). The Penn at Walnut on Highland is located in the 15206 ZIP code. For more details, contact the Walnut on Highland leasing office using the online contact form so that a leasing specialist may further assist you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: No additional fees!
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: No deposit!
fee: No fees!
limit:
rent: $30/month
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot. Multi-leveled parking attached parking garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Penn at Walnut on Highland have any available units?
The Penn at Walnut on Highland has 2 units available starting at $1,378 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does The Penn at Walnut on Highland have?
Some of The Penn at Walnut on Highland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Penn at Walnut on Highland currently offering any rent specials?
The Penn at Walnut on Highland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Penn at Walnut on Highland pet-friendly?
Yes, The Penn at Walnut on Highland is pet friendly.
Does The Penn at Walnut on Highland offer parking?
Yes, The Penn at Walnut on Highland offers parking.
Does The Penn at Walnut on Highland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Penn at Walnut on Highland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Penn at Walnut on Highland have a pool?
No, The Penn at Walnut on Highland does not have a pool.
Does The Penn at Walnut on Highland have accessible units?
Yes, The Penn at Walnut on Highland has accessible units.
Does The Penn at Walnut on Highland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Penn at Walnut on Highland has units with dishwashers.
