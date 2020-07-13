Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center conference room concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system car wash area clubhouse coffee bar e-payments game room guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

The Penn at Walnut on Highland is located at 111 S. Highland Ave. and is managed by Walnut Capital Management, a reputable property management company. The Penn at Walnut on Highland offers Micro units, Studios, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartments ranging in size from 500 to 1525 square feet. Amenities include In-Unit Washer/Dryer Units, Air Conditioner, Availability 24 Hours (including maintenance and security), Bike Racks, Business Center, Conference Room, Pet Relief Area, Outdoor Sundeck with Entertainment Space, Cable Ready Wiring and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs (certain weight and breed restrictions may apply). The Penn at Walnut on Highland is located in the 15206 ZIP code. For more details, contact the Walnut on Highland leasing office using the online contact form so that a leasing specialist may further assist you.