Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

The Flats @ SouthSide Works offers modern city living within walking distance of all the shopping, dining and fun that SouthSide Works has to offer. The building features proprietary security and key card access, an exclusive skywalk to the attached parking garage, and storage/laundry facilities. Each of our 82 units has hardwood bamboo or distressed concrete flooring, fully equipped kitchens and spacious closets. With 27 different floor plans, you’re sure to find a space that suits your style.