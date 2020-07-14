Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities accessible concierge 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly business center cc payments clubhouse doorman e-payments internet access online portal

The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer. By virtue of its exceptional location, The Encore on 7th is another superior addition to the already magnificent Pittsburgh Skyline.Located in the heart of the renowned Cultural District, The Encore on 7th is just steps away from Broadway-style theater, the Pittsburgh Symphony, fine dining and shopping with views directly up and down the Allegheny River and the North Shore with PNC Park and Heinz Field.Welcome home.