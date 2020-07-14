All apartments in Pittsburgh
The Encore on 7th.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Encore on 7th

Open Now until 6pm
100 7th St · (412) 515-8931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 7th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Downtown Pittsburgh

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1807 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,698

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 1107 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,698

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 1108 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,748

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 993 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Encore on 7th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
concierge
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
doorman
e-payments
internet access
online portal
The sights, the sounds, the culture, the tradition; The Encore on 7th indulges, explores and exemplifies everything downtown Pittsburgh has to offer. By virtue of its exceptional location, The Encore on 7th is another superior addition to the already magnificent Pittsburgh Skyline.Located in the heart of the renowned Cultural District, The Encore on 7th is just steps away from Broadway-style theater, the Pittsburgh Symphony, fine dining and shopping with views directly up and down the Allegheny River and the North Shore with PNC Park and Heinz Field.Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Parking garage: $190/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Encore on 7th have any available units?
The Encore on 7th has 9 units available starting at $1,698 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does The Encore on 7th have?
Some of The Encore on 7th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Encore on 7th currently offering any rent specials?
The Encore on 7th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Encore on 7th pet-friendly?
Yes, The Encore on 7th is pet friendly.
Does The Encore on 7th offer parking?
Yes, The Encore on 7th offers parking.
Does The Encore on 7th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Encore on 7th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Encore on 7th have a pool?
No, The Encore on 7th does not have a pool.
Does The Encore on 7th have accessible units?
Yes, The Encore on 7th has accessible units.
Does The Encore on 7th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Encore on 7th has units with dishwashers.

