Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage fireplace oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access hot tub pool table

Welcome to the Docks, your premier waterfront oasis located alongside the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, PA. Our apartment community offers a variety of open-concept floor plans, upscale amenities, and gorgeous views. Conveniently located within walking distance of restaurants and shopping and just minutes from Route 28 makes for a seamless commute downtown. Each of our apartment homes come equipped with a full-size washer and dryer and many offer designer upgrades such as nine-foot ceilings and crown molding. Many apartments feature a patio or balcony with stunning river views. We are a pet friendly apartment community so bring your furry family member home today to The Docks.