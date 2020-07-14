Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance online portal smoke-free community

Enjoy contemporary, upscale apartment and loft living in a recently converted 1903 Noodle Factory! High ceilings, exposed wood beams and original brick contribute to the authentic "industrial" look, all in the family-oriented urban neighborhood of Bloomfield. Not only are these apartments close to the vibrant eateries, taverns and shops of Liberty Avenue, they are also near Pittsburgh's respected hospitals. Both Children's Hospital and West Penn Hospital are within easy walking distance. A short commute will take you anywhere you need to go in the city - Downtown, Shadyside, Lawrenceville, and more!