All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like
Noodle Factory.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
Noodle Factory
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Noodle Factory

4646 Friendship Ave · (318) 301-3310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Bloomfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4646 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Bloomfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Noodle Factory.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
smoke-free community
Enjoy contemporary, upscale apartment and loft living in a recently converted 1903 Noodle Factory! High ceilings, exposed wood beams and original brick contribute to the authentic "industrial" look, all in the family-oriented urban neighborhood of Bloomfield. Not only are these apartments close to the vibrant eateries, taverns and shops of Liberty Avenue, they are also near Pittsburgh's respected hospitals. Both Children's Hospital and West Penn Hospital are within easy walking distance. A short commute will take you anywhere you need to go in the city - Downtown, Shadyside, Lawrenceville, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. One outdoor lot parking space per unit.
Storage Details: basement

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Noodle Factory have any available units?
Noodle Factory doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Noodle Factory have?
Some of Noodle Factory's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Noodle Factory currently offering any rent specials?
Noodle Factory is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Noodle Factory pet-friendly?
Yes, Noodle Factory is pet friendly.
Does Noodle Factory offer parking?
Yes, Noodle Factory offers parking.
Does Noodle Factory have units with washers and dryers?
No, Noodle Factory does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Noodle Factory have a pool?
No, Noodle Factory does not have a pool.
Does Noodle Factory have accessible units?
No, Noodle Factory does not have accessible units.
Does Noodle Factory have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Noodle Factory has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

526 Penn Avenue
526 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Gross Street
341 Gross Street Apt. 202
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
PENN GARRISON LOFTS
915 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 BedroomsPittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly PlacesPittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth OaklandDowntown PittsburghBloomfieldEast LibertySquirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park UniversityDuquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny CountyCarlow University