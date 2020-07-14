All apartments in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
Neville Street
Neville Street

414 North Neville Street · (833) 956-7961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

414 North Neville Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
North Oakland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Neville Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
smoke-free community
smoke-free units
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in the well-known "Little Italy" of Pittsburgh, our Friendship Apartments offer a homey atmosphere in the center of Bloomfield. Natural light and lots of space are key factors in what makes these rentals so unique. Here, you are surrounded by old-school Italian restaurants, delightful cafes, and hip nightlife. West Penn Hospital and Children's Hospital are also in walking distance, making this the perfect location for any medical professional. Close to downtown and several other iconic neighborhoods, you are able to easily enjoy all of what the city has to offer.

The Neville Street Apartments are located in the heart of Oakland and are some of the most desirable student housing in the area. Not only are you in walking distance of University of Pittsburgh campus, you are also surrounded by the diverse neighborhood and all it has to offer. Nightlife, shopping, and plenty of dining choices are all at your fingertips. Downtown Pittsburgh, Shadyside, and Southside are also a short

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Off street, assigned, additional charge. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Neville Street have any available units?
Neville Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Neville Street have?
Some of Neville Street's amenities include on-site laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Neville Street currently offering any rent specials?
Neville Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Neville Street pet-friendly?
No, Neville Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does Neville Street offer parking?
Yes, Neville Street offers parking.
Does Neville Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, Neville Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Neville Street have a pool?
No, Neville Street does not have a pool.
Does Neville Street have accessible units?
No, Neville Street does not have accessible units.
Does Neville Street have units with dishwashers?
No, Neville Street does not have units with dishwashers.
