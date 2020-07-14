Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance online portal smoke-free community

Located in the well-known "Little Italy" of Pittsburgh, our Friendship Apartments offer a homey atmosphere in the center of Bloomfield. Natural light and lots of space are key factors in what makes these rentals so unique. Here, you are surrounded by old-school Italian restaurants, delightful cafes, and hip nightlife. West Penn Hospital and Children's Hospital are also in walking distance, making this the perfect location for any medical professional. Close to downtown and several other iconic neighborhoods, you are able to easily enjoy all of what the city has to offer.



The Neville Street Apartments are located in the heart of Oakland and are some of the most desirable student housing in the area. Not only are you in walking distance of University of Pittsburgh campus, you are also surrounded by the diverse neighborhood and all it has to offer. Nightlife, shopping, and plenty of dining choices are all at your fingertips. Downtown Pittsburgh, Shadyside, and Southside are also a short