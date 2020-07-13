Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area courtyard internet access

Morgan at North Shore apartments are nestled along the Allegheny River across from Downtown Pittsburgh, PA. Live less than 1 mile from Heinz Field and PNC Park. Our apartments offer residents the suburban apartment feel in a private urban setting. Inside our one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find wood-style plank flooring, oversized closets & storage, washer & dryer, kitchen with pantry, and a private patio or balcony. We also have a two-bedroom with a den, perfect for a home office or extra room for quests! Residents come home to a clubhouse with resident lounge, resort-style heated pool, fitness center, grilling station, multiple green-space areas, and business center. Residents also have direct access to the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. Our Pittsburgh apartments are located in a fantastic location and offer everything you need to feel right at home!