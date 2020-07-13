Amenities
Morgan at North Shore apartments are nestled along the Allegheny River across from Downtown Pittsburgh, PA. Live less than 1 mile from Heinz Field and PNC Park. Our apartments offer residents the suburban apartment feel in a private urban setting. Inside our one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find wood-style plank flooring, oversized closets & storage, washer & dryer, kitchen with pantry, and a private patio or balcony. We also have a two-bedroom with a den, perfect for a home office or extra room for quests! Residents come home to a clubhouse with resident lounge, resort-style heated pool, fitness center, grilling station, multiple green-space areas, and business center. Residents also have direct access to the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. Our Pittsburgh apartments are located in a fantastic location and offer everything you need to feel right at home!