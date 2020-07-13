All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

Morgan at North Shore

100 Anderson St · (412) 201-0334
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Northshore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7314 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 244 · Avail. Nov 1

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 147 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 536 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,038

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Unit 626 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1013 sqft

Unit 7211 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,222

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Morgan at North Shore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
courtyard
internet access
Morgan at North Shore apartments are nestled along the Allegheny River across from Downtown Pittsburgh, PA. Live less than 1 mile from Heinz Field and PNC Park. Our apartments offer residents the suburban apartment feel in a private urban setting. Inside our one and two-bedroom apartments, you will find wood-style plank flooring, oversized closets & storage, washer & dryer, kitchen with pantry, and a private patio or balcony. We also have a two-bedroom with a den, perfect for a home office or extra room for quests! Residents come home to a clubhouse with resident lounge, resort-style heated pool, fitness center, grilling station, multiple green-space areas, and business center. Residents also have direct access to the Three Rivers Heritage Trail. Our Pittsburgh apartments are located in a fantastic location and offer everything you need to feel right at home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $299 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet
restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid Wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire Terrier, and Rottweiler.
Parking Details: Covered Lot, Open Guest Parking.
Storage Details: Attached Storage Unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Morgan at North Shore have any available units?
Morgan at North Shore has 17 units available starting at $1,529 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Morgan at North Shore have?
Some of Morgan at North Shore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Morgan at North Shore currently offering any rent specials?
Morgan at North Shore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Morgan at North Shore pet-friendly?
Yes, Morgan at North Shore is pet friendly.
Does Morgan at North Shore offer parking?
Yes, Morgan at North Shore offers parking.
Does Morgan at North Shore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Morgan at North Shore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Morgan at North Shore have a pool?
Yes, Morgan at North Shore has a pool.
Does Morgan at North Shore have accessible units?
Yes, Morgan at North Shore has accessible units.
Does Morgan at North Shore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Morgan at North Shore has units with dishwashers.
