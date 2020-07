Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated patio / balcony carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill bike storage garage 24hr maintenance cc payments dog park e-payments fire pit golf room hot tub internet access online portal

Welcome to your new home at Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments. We offer a host of amenities to make your life easy, starting with our on-site management team ready to assist with anything you may need. Conveniently located in the South Hills, we are close to shopping, dining, and parks. Choose from our numerous studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans with laundry facilities on every floor, fitness center, swimming pool, bike storage, and more. Apartments offer eat-in kitchen, dishwasher, and air conditioning, and utilities are included in the rent. Just five miles from downtown Pittsburgh, you can easily access shopping, restaurants, museums, and much more. And we are pet friendly, welcoming your dogs and cats to Maiden Bridge & Canongate.