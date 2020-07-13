Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Walnut Capital is thrilled to partner with Laurel Communities in our latest town home development – Lawrenceville Place. Located in Pittsburgh’s most up-and-coming neighborhood, Lawrenceville Place will feature luxurious 2 and 3 bedroom town homes. Each town home includes a two car garage, in-unit washer & dryer, and balconies. Luxury hardwood floors are accompanied by spacious bedrooms, and the modern kitchens are equipped with built-in islands and stainless steel appliances. Set on a quiet street just blocks away from both Children’s Hospital and Butler Street, these town homes are perfect for any renter! Lawrenceville Place will open Spring 2016!