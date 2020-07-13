All apartments in Pittsburgh
Lawrenceville Place
Lawrenceville Place

368 Winesap Dr · (833) 768-7440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

368 Winesap Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Central Lawrenceville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lawrenceville Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walnut Capital is thrilled to partner with Laurel Communities in our latest town home development – Lawrenceville Place. Located in Pittsburgh’s most up-and-coming neighborhood, Lawrenceville Place will feature luxurious 2 and 3 bedroom town homes. Each town home includes a two car garage, in-unit washer & dryer, and balconies. Luxury hardwood floors are accompanied by spacious bedrooms, and the modern kitchens are equipped with built-in islands and stainless steel appliances. Set on a quiet street just blocks away from both Children’s Hospital and Butler Street, these town homes are perfect for any renter! Lawrenceville Place will open Spring 2016!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions:
Parking Details: Your own garage. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lawrenceville Place have any available units?
Lawrenceville Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Lawrenceville Place have?
Some of Lawrenceville Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lawrenceville Place currently offering any rent specials?
Lawrenceville Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lawrenceville Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Lawrenceville Place is pet friendly.
Does Lawrenceville Place offer parking?
Yes, Lawrenceville Place offers parking.
Does Lawrenceville Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lawrenceville Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lawrenceville Place have a pool?
No, Lawrenceville Place does not have a pool.
Does Lawrenceville Place have accessible units?
No, Lawrenceville Place does not have accessible units.
Does Lawrenceville Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lawrenceville Place has units with dishwashers.
