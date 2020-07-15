All apartments in Pittsburgh
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:30 AM

Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community

319 Third Avenue · (412) 693-6520
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

319 Third Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Downtown Pittsburgh

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 17

$997

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,131

Studio · 1 Bath · 360 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
internet access
Keystone Flats is a student housing community. For more information, please contact the community.

Keystone Flats is a brand new fully furnished luxury apartment community, offering a small town community atmosphere in the heart of beautiful downtown Pittsburgh. Conveniently located right in front of Point Park University and steps from Duquesne University, Keystone Flats offers studio to one, two and three bedroom fully furnished apartment homes. Establishing an innovative and modern design, Keystone Flats floorplans feature in-unit laundry, state of the art appliances, all-inclusive utilities and a new flat screen TV in every unit. A five-minute walk from Market Square, Point State Park and the Cultural District, Keystone Flats on Third offers a cultural experience that no other community can. Designed to accommodate the needs of the downtown Pittsburgh academic community, Keystone Flats offers the epitome of student living and is the ideal home for students looking for modern luxury, at an affordable price, in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other. All parking is on the street or in local parking garages.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community have any available units?
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community has 2 units available starting at $997 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community have?
Some of Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community currently offering any rent specials?
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community pet-friendly?
No, Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community offer parking?
Yes, Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community offers parking.
Does Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community have a pool?
No, Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community does not have a pool.
Does Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community have accessible units?
No, Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community does not have accessible units.
Does Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community has units with dishwashers.
