Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking internet access

Keystone Flats is a student housing community. For more information, please contact the community.



Keystone Flats is a brand new fully furnished luxury apartment community, offering a small town community atmosphere in the heart of beautiful downtown Pittsburgh. Conveniently located right in front of Point Park University and steps from Duquesne University, Keystone Flats offers studio to one, two and three bedroom fully furnished apartment homes. Establishing an innovative and modern design, Keystone Flats floorplans feature in-unit laundry, state of the art appliances, all-inclusive utilities and a new flat screen TV in every unit. A five-minute walk from Market Square, Point State Park and the Cultural District, Keystone Flats on Third offers a cultural experience that no other community can. Designed to accommodate the needs of the downtown Pittsburgh academic community, Keystone Flats offers the epitome of student living and is the ideal home for students looking for modern luxury, at an affordable price, in the heart of downtown Pittsburgh.