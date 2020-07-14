All apartments in Pittsburgh
Howe and Maryland Properties
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Howe and Maryland Properties

5758 Howe Street · (412) 924-8095
Location

5758 Howe Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Howe and Maryland Properties.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
smoke-free community
The Howe and Maryland Apartments feature delightful one and two bedroom units with true character. Exposed brick adds warmth, while large windows provide a bright, welcome atmosphere. A short walk brings you to the lively shopping district of Walnut Street, which boasts a collection of unique local shops, national retailers, restaurants, cafes and more. Close to nearby hospitals such as UPMS Shadyside and West Penn, these apartments are perfect for any medical professionals. Graduate students enjoy living here as well, with Chatham and University of Pittsburgh right down the street. Convenience, location, and charm are all added bonuses to these great Shadyside apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Pit bull chow doberman German Shepard rottweilers
Parking Details: On Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

