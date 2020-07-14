Howe and Maryland Properties

Amenities
The Howe and Maryland Apartments feature delightful one and two bedroom units with true character. Exposed brick adds warmth, while large windows provide a bright, welcome atmosphere. A short walk brings you to the lively shopping district of Walnut Street, which boasts a collection of unique local shops, national retailers, restaurants, cafes and more. Close to nearby hospitals such as UPMS Shadyside and West Penn, these apartments are perfect for any medical professionals. Graduate students enjoy living here as well, with Chatham and University of Pittsburgh right down the street. Convenience, location, and charm are all added bonuses to these great Shadyside apartments.