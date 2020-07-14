Howe and Maryland Properties

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments smoke-free community

The Howe and Maryland Apartments feature delightful one and two bedroom units with true character. Exposed brick adds warmth, while large windows provide a bright, welcome atmosphere. A short walk brings you to the lively shopping district of Walnut Street, which boasts a collection of unique local shops, national retailers, restaurants, cafes and more. Close to nearby hospitals such as UPMS Shadyside and West Penn, these apartments are perfect for any medical professionals. Graduate students enjoy living here as well, with Chatham and University of Pittsburgh right down the street. Convenience, location, and charm are all added bonuses to these great Shadyside apartments.