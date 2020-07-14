Hot Metal Flats

Lease Length: 4-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 with approved credit, up to one month's rent without approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 100 pound weight limit, restricted breeds: German Shepherd, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Rottweiler
Parking Details: Indoor and outdoor parking is available. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.