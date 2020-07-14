Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub oven range smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym green community parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly accepts section 8 alarm system car charging coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room guest parking guest suite internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

Be a part of it all at Hot Metal Flats! Located in the lively Southside neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA, Hot Metal Flats is the perfect choice if you want to take urban living to the next level.



Move into a studio, one or two-bedroom upscale floor plan with flexible layouts, premium finishes, fully-equipped kitchens and charming Juliette balconies or patios. Apartments have breathtaking views of the city, river, and the neighboring Southside Slopes. Plus, step outside of your front door to an amenity-rich complex where there’s something for everyone. Sweat it out in the 24-hour fitness center, hang out in the lounge or grill on the heated sundeck. Play fetch with Fido in our brand new pet area and then give him a bath in the pet washing station. Plus, our round-the-clock service and the staff's commitment will make you feel right at home!



Discover the rich history of the area and explore its exciting entertainment scene by night. Pop over to Southside Works for some shopping and a bit