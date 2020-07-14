All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Hot Metal Flats

2900 Sidney St · (256) 472-6386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 232 · Avail. Oct 20

$1,332

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 543 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$1,437

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 418 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,517

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 513 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,552

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. Sep 24

$2,152

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hot Metal Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
green community
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
accepts section 8
alarm system
car charging
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Be a part of it all at Hot Metal Flats! Located in the lively Southside neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA, Hot Metal Flats is the perfect choice if you want to take urban living to the next level.

Move into a studio, one or two-bedroom upscale floor plan with flexible layouts, premium finishes, fully-equipped kitchens and charming Juliette balconies or patios. Apartments have breathtaking views of the city, river, and the neighboring Southside Slopes. Plus, step outside of your front door to an amenity-rich complex where there’s something for everyone. Sweat it out in the 24-hour fitness center, hang out in the lounge or grill on the heated sundeck. Play fetch with Fido in our brand new pet area and then give him a bath in the pet washing station. Plus, our round-the-clock service and the staff's commitment will make you feel right at home!

Discover the rich history of the area and explore its exciting entertainment scene by night. Pop over to Southside Works for some shopping and a bit

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 with approved credit, up to one month's rent without approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 100 pound weight limit, restricted breeds: German Shepherd, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Rottweiler
Parking Details: Indoor and outdoor parking is available. Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hot Metal Flats have any available units?
Hot Metal Flats has 8 units available starting at $1,332 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Hot Metal Flats have?
Some of Hot Metal Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hot Metal Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Hot Metal Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hot Metal Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Hot Metal Flats is pet friendly.
Does Hot Metal Flats offer parking?
Yes, Hot Metal Flats offers parking.
Does Hot Metal Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hot Metal Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hot Metal Flats have a pool?
No, Hot Metal Flats does not have a pool.
Does Hot Metal Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Hot Metal Flats has accessible units.
Does Hot Metal Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hot Metal Flats has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

The Docks
501 Riverfront Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

