Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments smoke-free community

You will love coming home to this perfect Shadyside rental just steps away from all of Shadyside's hot spots. The spacious Holden Street Apartments have the perfect amount of old school charm with modern renovations. Close to the notable universities like Chatham, Carnegie Mellon, and University of Pittsburgh, this is the place to be for any student. Enjoy the nightlife of Walnut Street and Ellsworth Avenue, both within walking distance. Jump on to public transportation right around the corner to easily get to any neighborhood, including Oakland, Squirrel Hill, and Downtown. If you and your roommates are looking for a homey rental in an energetic area, Holden Street fits the bill!