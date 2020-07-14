All apartments in Pittsburgh
Holden Street Apartments

5733 Holden St · (412) 924-8880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5733 Holden St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5733-E · Avail. Aug 1

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1419 sqft

Unit 5733-A · Avail. Oct 5

$2,220

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1419 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Holden Street Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
smoke-free community
You will love coming home to this perfect Shadyside rental just steps away from all of Shadyside's hot spots. The spacious Holden Street Apartments have the perfect amount of old school charm with modern renovations. Close to the notable universities like Chatham, Carnegie Mellon, and University of Pittsburgh, this is the place to be for any student. Enjoy the nightlife of Walnut Street and Ellsworth Avenue, both within walking distance. Jump on to public transportation right around the corner to easily get to any neighborhood, including Oakland, Squirrel Hill, and Downtown. If you and your roommates are looking for a homey rental in an energetic area, Holden Street fits the bill!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: on street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Holden Street Apartments have any available units?
Holden Street Apartments has 2 units available starting at $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Holden Street Apartments have?
Some of Holden Street Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Holden Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Holden Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Holden Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Holden Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Holden Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Holden Street Apartments offers parking.
Does Holden Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Holden Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Holden Street Apartments have a pool?
No, Holden Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Holden Street Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Holden Street Apartments has accessible units.
Does Holden Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Holden Street Apartments has units with dishwashers.
