Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Hobart Court

5559 Hobart St · (703) 215-1485
Location

5559 Hobart St, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5557-15 · Avail. now

$1,178

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hobart Court.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
online portal
An elegant exterior and beautifully-maintained interiors make Hobart Court a top choice in Squirrel Hill. A short walk puts residents in the beauty of Schenley Park, or in the popular Squirrel Hill shopping district. Located on public transportation lines, Hobart Court is just minutes away from Pittsburgh’s respected universities and medical centers, making this a perfect location for graduate students & young professionals. A short commute to downtown Pittsburgh offers a variety of sporting events and the arts.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Off Street. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hobart Court have any available units?
Hobart Court has a unit available for $1,178 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Hobart Court have?
Some of Hobart Court's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hobart Court currently offering any rent specials?
Hobart Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hobart Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Hobart Court is pet friendly.
Does Hobart Court offer parking?
Yes, Hobart Court offers parking.
Does Hobart Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hobart Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hobart Court have a pool?
No, Hobart Court does not have a pool.
Does Hobart Court have accessible units?
No, Hobart Court does not have accessible units.
Does Hobart Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hobart Court has units with dishwashers.

