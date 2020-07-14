Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage online portal

An elegant exterior and beautifully-maintained interiors make Hobart Court a top choice in Squirrel Hill. A short walk puts residents in the beauty of Schenley Park, or in the popular Squirrel Hill shopping district. Located on public transportation lines, Hobart Court is just minutes away from Pittsburgh’s respected universities and medical centers, making this a perfect location for graduate students & young professionals. A short commute to downtown Pittsburgh offers a variety of sporting events and the arts.