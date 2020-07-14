All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Highland Village

450 Highland Ave · (669) 200-6465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15229

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Village.

Amenities

Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Highland Village! Your relaxed suburban experience starts at our townhouse community in Pittsburgh, PA. Come home to our newly-built two and three-bedroom townhomes for rent in the peaceful setting of the North Hills, complete with amenities to make your life easy. Make use of our two-car garages, energy efficient appliances, spacious layouts, and an outdoor deck. Embrace the deluxe finishes, high ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, built-in kitchen islands and in-unit washer and dryer. Move into a quiet neighborhood with beautifully landscaped streets and friendly neighbors. Plus, let the 24-hour maintenance and management team take care of your questions or concerns around the clock!

There’s even more to love... Live seconds away from Pittsburgh’s major highways and enjoy a quick commute to Pittsburgh’s top employers and the bustling business district of downtown. The onramp to the highway is just minutes away, getting you from place to place in no tim

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Yes
Parking Details: Own garage and driveway. Garage lot.
Storage Details: storage in basements

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Highland Village have any available units?
Highland Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Highland Village have?
Some of Highland Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Village currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Village is pet friendly.
Does Highland Village offer parking?
Yes, Highland Village offers parking.
Does Highland Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highland Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Village have a pool?
No, Highland Village does not have a pool.
Does Highland Village have accessible units?
No, Highland Village does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highland Village has units with dishwashers.

