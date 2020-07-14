Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction smoke-free community

Welcome home to Highland Village! Your relaxed suburban experience starts at our townhouse community in Pittsburgh, PA. Come home to our newly-built two and three-bedroom townhomes for rent in the peaceful setting of the North Hills, complete with amenities to make your life easy. Make use of our two-car garages, energy efficient appliances, spacious layouts, and an outdoor deck. Embrace the deluxe finishes, high ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, built-in kitchen islands and in-unit washer and dryer. Move into a quiet neighborhood with beautifully landscaped streets and friendly neighbors. Plus, let the 24-hour maintenance and management team take care of your questions or concerns around the clock!



There’s even more to love... Live seconds away from Pittsburgh’s major highways and enjoy a quick commute to Pittsburgh’s top employers and the bustling business district of downtown. The onramp to the highway is just minutes away, getting you from place to place in no tim