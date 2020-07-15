Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse e-payments internet access lobby

We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home. Convenient shopping, award-winning colleges and universities, local museums, public transportation and nightlife are minutes from Grandview Pointe Apartments.