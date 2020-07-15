All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like Grandview Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
Grandview Pointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Grandview Pointe

1411 Grandview Ave · (412) 415-7078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1411 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Duquesne Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 809 · Avail. now

$1,816

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grandview Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
lobby
We don't just rent apartments; we provide a better living experience. Centrally located atop Mount Washington, Grandview Pointe combines a prestigious address with luxury living. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort that makes our residents happy to call us home. Convenient shopping, award-winning colleges and universities, local museums, public transportation and nightlife are minutes from Grandview Pointe Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $99 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
limit: 1
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Indoor assigned parking - $40, $60, or $70/month per space. Outside assigned parking - $30/month per space.
Storage Details: Bike Storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grandview Pointe have any available units?
Grandview Pointe has a unit available for $1,816 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Grandview Pointe have?
Some of Grandview Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grandview Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Grandview Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grandview Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Grandview Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Grandview Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Grandview Pointe offers parking.
Does Grandview Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grandview Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grandview Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Grandview Pointe has a pool.
Does Grandview Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Grandview Pointe has accessible units.
Does Grandview Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grandview Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Grandview Pointe?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Laurel Village Apartments
1000 Penn Center Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Flats at Southside Works
2635 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
PENN GARRISON LOFTS
915 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity