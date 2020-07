Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible bbq/grill smoke-free community

At The Gateway at Summerset you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city without ever leaving Pittsburgh. Set back in idyllic Frick Park, The Gateway at Summerset offers residents a suburban-esque neighborhood with spacious apartments and plenty of outdoor space to relax and unwind. Enjoy your free time walking or biking through Frick Park or hanging out on your private balcony with your four legged friend.



