Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage guest suite internet access media room package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bocce court coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

The Foundry at 41st is bravely setting new standards for apartment living. Come home to comfort, luxury and endless amenities. Choose from a variety of stylish studios, one or two-bedroom apartments adorned with everything you’d expect from an upscale, resort-style community. Enjoy high-end features and finishes in your unit, a considerate amount of amenities, and contemporary decor designed around Pittsburgh’s steel industry and the history of the former foundry located at the apartment building’s site.



Join us and embrace the mixture of history and modernity in a community that entwines Lawrenceville’s industrial roots and evokes a trendy, urban vibe. From the secured parking garage to the well-equipped fitness center, grilling stations, and picnic areas, we’ve cautiously thought of all the details that offer our residents privacy, security, serenity, and fun. Hang out with friends on the rooftop terrace, quiet your mind in the yoga studio, or get the feeling of a permanent weekend