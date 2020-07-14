All apartments in Pittsburgh
Foundry at 41st.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Foundry at 41st

4107 Willow St · (704) 228-4591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Pittsburgh
Central Lawrenceville
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Central Lawrenceville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 327 · Avail. now

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Unit 331 · Avail. now

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 515 · Avail. now

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 326 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,863

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 229 · Avail. now

$2,283

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Unit 439 · Avail. Oct 10

$2,508

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Foundry at 41st.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest suite
internet access
media room
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bocce court
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
The Foundry at 41st is bravely setting new standards for apartment living. Come home to comfort, luxury and endless amenities. Choose from a variety of stylish studios, one or two-bedroom apartments adorned with everything you’d expect from an upscale, resort-style community. Enjoy high-end features and finishes in your unit, a considerate amount of amenities, and contemporary decor designed around Pittsburgh’s steel industry and the history of the former foundry located at the apartment building’s site.

Join us and embrace the mixture of history and modernity in a community that entwines Lawrenceville’s industrial roots and evokes a trendy, urban vibe. From the secured parking garage to the well-equipped fitness center, grilling stations, and picnic areas, we’ve cautiously thought of all the details that offer our residents privacy, security, serenity, and fun. Hang out with friends on the rooftop terrace, quiet your mind in the yoga studio, or get the feeling of a permanent weekend

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30/per pet
restrictions: 100 lbs max, Breed Restrictions: Pitbull, German Shepard, Chow, Dobberman, Roittweiler.
Parking Details: Secured Outdoor Lot $100/month, Secured Garage Parking $150/month. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Foundry at 41st have any available units?
Foundry at 41st has 8 units available starting at $1,323 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Foundry at 41st have?
Some of Foundry at 41st's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Foundry at 41st currently offering any rent specials?
Foundry at 41st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Foundry at 41st pet-friendly?
Yes, Foundry at 41st is pet friendly.
Does Foundry at 41st offer parking?
Yes, Foundry at 41st offers parking.
Does Foundry at 41st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Foundry at 41st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Foundry at 41st have a pool?
Yes, Foundry at 41st has a pool.
Does Foundry at 41st have accessible units?
Yes, Foundry at 41st has accessible units.
Does Foundry at 41st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Foundry at 41st has units with dishwashers.

