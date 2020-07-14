Amenities
If you & and your family are looking for the perfect rental in one of Pittsburgh's most well-known neighborhoods, Forbes Terrace couldn't be a better match for you. These town homes are not only beautiful on the inside, but are surrounded by lush landscaping and a private courtyard for your kids to enjoy. With the Jewish Community Center right across the street and numerous international restaurants around the corner, the culture cannot be beat here. Located right on convenient public transportation lines, it is easy to get virtually anywhere in the city from here. Forbes Terrace is truly the perfect home for anyone looking for a family-friendly vibe in the heart of Squirrel Hill's bustling shopping district.