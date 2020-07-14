Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system e-payments smoke-free community

If you & and your family are looking for the perfect rental in one of Pittsburgh's most well-known neighborhoods, Forbes Terrace couldn't be a better match for you. These town homes are not only beautiful on the inside, but are surrounded by lush landscaping and a private courtyard for your kids to enjoy. With the Jewish Community Center right across the street and numerous international restaurants around the corner, the culture cannot be beat here. Located right on convenient public transportation lines, it is easy to get virtually anywhere in the city from here. Forbes Terrace is truly the perfect home for anyone looking for a family-friendly vibe in the heart of Squirrel Hill's bustling shopping district.