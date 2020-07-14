All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Forbes Terrace

5703 Forbes Ave · (858) 952-0794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5737 · Avail. Nov 12

$2,510

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Forbes Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
e-payments
smoke-free community
If you & and your family are looking for the perfect rental in one of Pittsburgh's most well-known neighborhoods, Forbes Terrace couldn't be a better match for you. These town homes are not only beautiful on the inside, but are surrounded by lush landscaping and a private courtyard for your kids to enjoy. With the Jewish Community Center right across the street and numerous international restaurants around the corner, the culture cannot be beat here. Located right on convenient public transportation lines, it is easy to get virtually anywhere in the city from here. Forbes Terrace is truly the perfect home for anyone looking for a family-friendly vibe in the heart of Squirrel Hill's bustling shopping district.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Aggresive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. off street reserve spots.
Storage Details: basement

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Forbes Terrace have any available units?
Forbes Terrace has a unit available for $2,510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Forbes Terrace have?
Some of Forbes Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Forbes Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Forbes Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Forbes Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Forbes Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Forbes Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Forbes Terrace offers parking.
Does Forbes Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Forbes Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Forbes Terrace have a pool?
No, Forbes Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Forbes Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Forbes Terrace has accessible units.
Does Forbes Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Forbes Terrace has units with dishwashers.

