Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal smoke-free community

If quaint & charming is what you are looking for when it comes to your next home, let us introduce you to our Fifth Avenue Apartments! This large Shadyside property is complete with eight unique apartments - each one with it's own fun characteristics. When it comes to location, Fifth Ave cannot be beat. Not only are you in walking distance from some of Shadyside's hot spots, you are also right near the up-and-coming East End! The bustling streets of Walnut, Ellsworth, South Highland, and Bakery Square are filled with awesome dining selections and loads of shopping! If being active is your thing, Mellon Park is right across the street - perfect for a morning run or taking your pet out to play. Public transportation runs right outside your front door to the several notable medical centers, universities and hospitals in Pittsburgh, making it easy to get virtually anywhere in the city!