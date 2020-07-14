All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Fifth Avenue Apartments

6401 5th Ave · (210) 702-2903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6401 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Shadyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 6401-07 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fifth Avenue Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
If quaint & charming is what you are looking for when it comes to your next home, let us introduce you to our Fifth Avenue Apartments! This large Shadyside property is complete with eight unique apartments - each one with it's own fun characteristics. When it comes to location, Fifth Ave cannot be beat. Not only are you in walking distance from some of Shadyside's hot spots, you are also right near the up-and-coming East End! The bustling streets of Walnut, Ellsworth, South Highland, and Bakery Square are filled with awesome dining selections and loads of shopping! If being active is your thing, Mellon Park is right across the street - perfect for a morning run or taking your pet out to play. Public transportation runs right outside your front door to the several notable medical centers, universities and hospitals in Pittsburgh, making it easy to get virtually anywhere in the city!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive Breed
Parking Details: Covered lot. off street parking reserved.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fifth Avenue Apartments have any available units?
Fifth Avenue Apartments has a unit available for $1,027 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Fifth Avenue Apartments have?
Some of Fifth Avenue Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fifth Avenue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fifth Avenue Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fifth Avenue Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fifth Avenue Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fifth Avenue Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fifth Avenue Apartments offers parking.
Does Fifth Avenue Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fifth Avenue Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fifth Avenue Apartments have a pool?
No, Fifth Avenue Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Fifth Avenue Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Fifth Avenue Apartments has accessible units.
Does Fifth Avenue Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fifth Avenue Apartments has units with dishwashers.
