Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Elmer Street Apartments

5610 Elmer St · (833) 403-6210
Location

5610 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5610-08 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,028

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1455 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elmer Street Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
smoke-free community
Located in the heart of Shadyside, the Elmer Street Apartments are just steps away from upscale retail shops, trendy restaurants, art galleries and loads of cafes. Elmer Street is the perfect location for any student, with public transportation & our complimentary shuttle running right outside your front door to University of Pitt and Carnegie Mellon. If you are looking to be where the action is, the nightlife of Walnut Street cannot be beat. Enjoy being active? The streets of this neighborhood couldn’t be better for a run, and Mellon Park is just blocks away! A short distance from Oakland, Squirrel Hill, East End, and Downtown, Elmer Street is a premiere place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: On Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Elmer Street Apartments have any available units?
Elmer Street Apartments has a unit available for $2,028 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Elmer Street Apartments have?
Some of Elmer Street Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elmer Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Elmer Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elmer Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Elmer Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Elmer Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Elmer Street Apartments offers parking.
Does Elmer Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elmer Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elmer Street Apartments have a pool?
No, Elmer Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Elmer Street Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Elmer Street Apartments has accessible units.
Does Elmer Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elmer Street Apartments has units with dishwashers.

