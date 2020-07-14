Amenities
Located in the heart of Shadyside, the Elmer Street Apartments are just steps away from upscale retail shops, trendy restaurants, art galleries and loads of cafes. Elmer Street is the perfect location for any student, with public transportation & our complimentary shuttle running right outside your front door to University of Pitt and Carnegie Mellon. If you are looking to be where the action is, the nightlife of Walnut Street cannot be beat. Enjoy being active? The streets of this neighborhood couldn’t be better for a run, and Mellon Park is just blocks away! A short distance from Oakland, Squirrel Hill, East End, and Downtown, Elmer Street is a premiere place to live!