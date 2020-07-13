All apartments in Pittsburgh
Centre Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Centre Lofts

5850 Centre Avenue · (412) 218-3170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5850 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Shadyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5850-506 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Centre Lofts.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
24hr gym
parking
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
e-payments
lobby
Centre Lofts offers contemporary loft living in one of the most desirable locations in Pittsburgh. This modern high-rise security building comes with extra special amenities - including a sundeck and covered parking. Experience the culture of the city with the several delicious restaurants & charming shops on Walnut Street & Ellsworth Avenue. Get to the grocery store in a few minutes, with Whole Foods & Market District just steps away! Shadyside Hospital is a short walk down the street, and several other notable hospitals, medical centers, and universities are close by - you can even hop on public transportation right outside your front door! With everything one would need surrounding you at Centre Lofts, there is no way these apartments couldn't be your 'happy place'!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off Street Reserved. Covered lot.
Storage Details: yes

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Centre Lofts have any available units?
Centre Lofts has a unit available for $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Centre Lofts have?
Some of Centre Lofts's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Centre Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Centre Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Centre Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Centre Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Centre Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Centre Lofts offers parking.
Does Centre Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Centre Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Centre Lofts have a pool?
No, Centre Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Centre Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Centre Lofts has accessible units.
Does Centre Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Centre Lofts has units with dishwashers.
