Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system e-payments lobby

Centre Lofts offers contemporary loft living in one of the most desirable locations in Pittsburgh. This modern high-rise security building comes with extra special amenities - including a sundeck and covered parking. Experience the culture of the city with the several delicious restaurants & charming shops on Walnut Street & Ellsworth Avenue. Get to the grocery store in a few minutes, with Whole Foods & Market District just steps away! Shadyside Hospital is a short walk down the street, and several other notable hospitals, medical centers, and universities are close by - you can even hop on public transportation right outside your front door! With everything one would need surrounding you at Centre Lofts, there is no way these apartments couldn't be your 'happy place'!