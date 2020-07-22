Apartment List
8 Apartments under $600 for rent in Pittsburgh, PA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $600 in Pittsburgh is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to as... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenfield
3818 Alexis St
3818 Alexis Street, Pittsburgh, PA
4 Bedrooms
$450
Available 08/01/20 Great Room in Greenfield near CMU and Downtown - Property Id: 155696 Perfectly situated in the Greenfield near Oakland and Downtown. Available now for August 1st. Looking for male tenants.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Knoxville
133 Bausman Street, Unit B
133 Bausman Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$495
764 sqft
764 SQ.FT. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom 2nd Floor Apartment $495 Per Month Rent No, Cats and Dogs are NOT allowed NEAR The South Side and Mt.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Crafton Heights
1255 Chartiers Avenue - 1
1255 Chartiers Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$550
375 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit is eligible for section 8 ***Please Read The Entire Add*** Schedule a showing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1255-chartiers-avenue---1?p=TenantTurner Virtual Tour: https://ths.
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburgh

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Bettis Road
100 Bettis Road, Dravosburg, PA
Studio
$600
750 sqft
Dravosburg - Bettis - West Mifflin - Commercial Unit Available - This Commercial space is 750 Square Feet, located in busy plaza just off Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd in Dravosburg.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsburgh

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5331 Main St Rear
5331 Main Street, Bethel Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$550
3 ROOMS AND A BATH ATOP A 2 CAR GARAGE. - Property Id: 297460 FOR RENT BETHEL PARK SMALL APT. ABOVE A 2 CAR GARAGE 3 ROOMS AND A BATH REFRIDGE AND STOVE WASHER AND DRYER ALL REMODELED 2 YEARS AGO $550 PLUS UTIL. $250.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
96 Jeremias St Apt 2
96 Jeremias Street, Swissvale, PA
1 Bedroom
$595
Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st! 1 bedroom apartment in Swissvale - Fully equipped kitchen, wall A/C unit, laundry in building, and parking! $595/month + tenants pay water and electric.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
McKeesport - White Oak
Shaw Manor Apartments
604 Shaw Avenue, McKeesport, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$599
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
Tenant is responsible for electric, water and sewage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3227859)
Results within 10 miles of Pittsburgh

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Amadell Apartments
1954 Amato Drive, Allegheny County, PA
Studio
$560
1 Bedroom
Ask
Enjoy the beauty of nature in these unbelievably magnificent apartments located in North Versailles.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $600 in Pittsburgh, PA

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $600 in Pittsburgh is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $600 in Pittsburgh in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $600 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

