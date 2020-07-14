Amenities

24hr laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard online portal smoke-free community

Located in the heart of Shadyside, the Elmer Street Apartments are just steps away from upscale retail shops, trendy restaurants, art galleries and loads of cafes. The culture of Shadyside and the nightlife of Walnut Street cannot be beat. Elmer Street is the perfect location for any young professional, with public transportation running outside your front door to the several notable universities, medical centers, and hospitals in Pittsburgh. Enjoy being active? The streets of this neighborhood couldn’t be better for a run, and Mellon Park is just blocks away. A short distance from Oakland, Squirrel Hill, East End, and Downtown, Elmer Street is the place to be!



Located in the desirable neighborhood of Shadyside, the Bellefonte Street Apartments are just steps away from upscale retail shops, trendy restaurants, art galleries and loads of cafes. The culture of Shadyside and the nightlife of Walnut Street cannot be beat. Elmer Street is the perfect location for any young professional, wi