Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Bellefonte Street Apartments

5500 Elmer St · (833) 403-6140
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5500 Elmer St, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bellefonte Street Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in the heart of Shadyside, the Elmer Street Apartments are just steps away from upscale retail shops, trendy restaurants, art galleries and loads of cafes. The culture of Shadyside and the nightlife of Walnut Street cannot be beat. Elmer Street is the perfect location for any young professional, with public transportation running outside your front door to the several notable universities, medical centers, and hospitals in Pittsburgh. Enjoy being active? The streets of this neighborhood couldn’t be better for a run, and Mellon Park is just blocks away. A short distance from Oakland, Squirrel Hill, East End, and Downtown, Elmer Street is the place to be!

Located in the desirable neighborhood of Shadyside, the Bellefonte Street Apartments are just steps away from upscale retail shops, trendy restaurants, art galleries and loads of cafes. The culture of Shadyside and the nightlife of Walnut Street cannot be beat. Elmer Street is the perfect location for any young professional, wi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. Off Street.
Storage Details: On Site

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bellefonte Street Apartments have any available units?
Bellefonte Street Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Bellefonte Street Apartments have?
Some of Bellefonte Street Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bellefonte Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bellefonte Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bellefonte Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bellefonte Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bellefonte Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bellefonte Street Apartments offers parking.
Does Bellefonte Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bellefonte Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bellefonte Street Apartments have a pool?
No, Bellefonte Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Bellefonte Street Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bellefonte Street Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bellefonte Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bellefonte Street Apartments has units with dishwashers.
