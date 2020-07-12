All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like Beacon Commons.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
Beacon Commons
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Beacon Commons

5629 Beacon Street · (435) 236-3898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Squirrel Hill South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5643 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 926 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beacon Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
e-payments
smoke-free community
The exclusive town homes of Beacon Commons offer historic design in an idyllic setting, right in the heart of Squirrel Hill. These apartments couldn't be more perfect for families. Beautifully appointed interiors and landscaping prove an attention to detail inside and out. You are just steps away from unique shops and variety of international restaurants on Murray Avenue, where culture and excitement are overflowing. Public transportation runs right outside your front door to the several notable medical centers, universities and hospitals in Pittsburgh, as well as an on-ramp for 376 East & West less than a mile away. Getting anywhere in the city is quick and easy here! If you are looking for an urban feel in a quiet location, Beacon Commons is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: off street reserve. Covered lot.
Storage Details: basement

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beacon Commons have any available units?
Beacon Commons has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does Beacon Commons have?
Some of Beacon Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beacon Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Beacon Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beacon Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Beacon Commons is pet friendly.
Does Beacon Commons offer parking?
Yes, Beacon Commons offers parking.
Does Beacon Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Beacon Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Beacon Commons have a pool?
No, Beacon Commons does not have a pool.
Does Beacon Commons have accessible units?
Yes, Beacon Commons has accessible units.
Does Beacon Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beacon Commons has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Beacon Commons?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
King Edward Annex
225 Melwood Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Highland Plaza
301 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Elmer Street Apartments
5610 Elmer St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity