Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance courtyard e-payments smoke-free community

The exclusive town homes of Beacon Commons offer historic design in an idyllic setting, right in the heart of Squirrel Hill. These apartments couldn't be more perfect for families. Beautifully appointed interiors and landscaping prove an attention to detail inside and out. You are just steps away from unique shops and variety of international restaurants on Murray Avenue, where culture and excitement are overflowing. Public transportation runs right outside your front door to the several notable medical centers, universities and hospitals in Pittsburgh, as well as an on-ramp for 376 East & West less than a mile away. Getting anywhere in the city is quick and easy here! If you are looking for an urban feel in a quiet location, Beacon Commons is perfect for you!