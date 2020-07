Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible business center concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance car charging coffee bar conference room dog grooming area fire pit game room guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Welcome to Bakery Living, where you can immerse yourself in the ultimate lifestyle! Our community consists of two buildings, Bakery Living Blue and Bakery Living Orange, both located within the historic Bakery Square campus, in the sweet neighborhood of Shadyside. Our pet-friendly studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments in Pittsburgh, PA are the epitome of luxury apartment living with their endless list of amenities.



Found near acclaimed universities and top employers, and just minutes away from downtown Pittsburgh, our apartment community puts you close to everywhere you want to be. Enjoy quick walks to PITT and CMU and comfortable rides to local UPMC hospitals, Allegheny General Hospital, West Penn Hospital, other nearby universities. We are also just across the street from Mellon Park, a short walk to Trader Joes and Whole Foods, and nearby some of Pittsburgh’s foodie destinations like Pizza Taglio and Muddy Waters Oyster Bar. Plus, the easy access to major highways and public tran