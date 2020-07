Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging coffee bar conference room dog grooming area fire pit game room guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Immerse yourself in an ultimate lifestyle center. Well-designed floor plans, top notch services, sprawling outdoor space, and easy access to shops, restaurants and parks, make this community the epitome of luxury living in Pittsburgh. Kick back in the social areas featuring courtyards, grilling areas, spa-inspired indoor/outdoor pool, sleek lounge spaces, fully equipped fitness centers and more! Between location and amenities, Bakery Living provides the captivating lifestyle you've been searching for.