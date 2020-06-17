(AUGUST)close To (Duquesne University) or DOWNTOWN

Amenities

Available August 2020. 2 Blocks to Duquesne University.10 Minute Walk to Point Park University. 3 Block to Mercy Hospital. 5 Bedroom House, 2 Bathrooms, New Kitchen, Dish Washer, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Whole House Air-Conditioning, Washer and Dryer in Basement. Close to Pitt, CMU Close to Locust Street, Fifth Avenue, Miltenberger Street, Forbes Avenue, Southside, Shadyside, North Oakland, South Oakland, Uptown, Downtown, Bloomfield, Lawenceville, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Shady Side, Downtown, University of Pittsburgh, Point Park University, Carnegie Mellon University. $1,800.00 Plus Utilities. Call me at 412-287-5712. I also have other Houses in Uptown.



No Pets Allowed



