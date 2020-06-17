All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like (AUGUST)close To (Duquesne University) or DOWNTOWN.
(AUGUST)close To (Duquesne University) or DOWNTOWN

309 Gist Street · (412) 287-5712
Location

309 Gist Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Bluff

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit CLOSE TO, DUQUESNE UNIVERSITY, MERCY HOSPITAL,POINT PARK UNIVERSITY · Avail. now

$1,800

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available August 2020. 2 Blocks to Duquesne University.10 Minute Walk to Point Park University. 3 Block to Mercy Hospital. 5 Bedroom House, 2 Bathrooms, New Kitchen, Dish Washer, Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Whole House Air-Conditioning, Washer and Dryer in Basement. Close to Pitt, CMU Close to Locust Street, Fifth Avenue, Miltenberger Street, Forbes Avenue, Southside, Shadyside, North Oakland, South Oakland, Uptown, Downtown, Bloomfield, Lawenceville, Point Park University, Duquesne University, Shady Side, Downtown, University of Pittsburgh, Point Park University, Carnegie Mellon University. $1,800.00 Plus Utilities. Call me at 412-287-5712. I also have other Houses in Uptown.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2655589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

