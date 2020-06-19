(AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ

Amenities
Available August 1st. . Uptown, 4 bedroom House, 2 Bathrooms, Livingroom, New Kitchen, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Whole House Air-Conditioning, Washer and Dryer. Close to Pitt. CMU. 10 Minuite Walk to Point park College, 3 Blocks to Duquesne University, 1 Block to Mercy Hospital, Downtown, North Oakland, Lawenceville, Community College, Downtown, Bluff, North Side, Business School Downtown, Point Park University, Bloomfield, Southside, Shadyside, Forbes Avenue, Fifth Avenue, Bus Stop.. $1600.00 Plus Utilities. I also have other Houses. Please call 412-287-5712
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1570653)