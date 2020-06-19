All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

(AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ

25 Miltenberger Street · (412) 287-5712
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25 Miltenberger Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Bluff

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit (AUGUST 2020) 2 BATHROOMS, CLOSE TO DUQUENSE UNIVERSITY, DOWNTOWN, MERCY HOSPITAL POINT PARK UNIVERS · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available August 1st. . Uptown, 4 bedroom House, 2 Bathrooms, Livingroom, New Kitchen, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Whole House Air-Conditioning, Washer and Dryer. Close to Pitt. CMU. 10 Minuite Walk to Point park College, 3 Blocks to Duquesne University, 1 Block to Mercy Hospital, Downtown, North Oakland, Lawenceville, Community College, Downtown, Bluff, North Side, Business School Downtown, Point Park University, Bloomfield, Southside, Shadyside, Forbes Avenue, Fifth Avenue, Bus Stop.. $1600.00 Plus Utilities. I also have other Houses. Please call 412-287-5712

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1570653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ have any available units?
(AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ have?
Some of (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ currently offering any rent specials?
(AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ pet-friendly?
No, (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ offer parking?
No, (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ does not offer parking.
Does (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ have a pool?
No, (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ does not have a pool.
Does (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ have accessible units?
No, (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ does not have accessible units.
Does (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ have units with dishwashers?
Yes, (AUGUST)Close To(Duquesne Univ. /Point Park Univ has units with dishwashers.
