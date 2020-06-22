914 Western Avenue Apt 9

Amenities
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this 1BR/1BA apartment located on Historic Western Avenue. The building is close to great restaurants, just blocks from the T Station, CCAC, Starbucks, Commons Park, Heinz Field, and Downtown. The unit comes with a refrigerator, range and dishwasher.
Off street parking spot available for $50/month
Utilities:
Gas and electric in tenant's name
Water/sewage/trash removal covered by flat fee:
$50 for first person + $25 for each additional person
Cats ok with extra deposit/pet rent
No Dogs- Sorry
Application includes background and credit check. Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.