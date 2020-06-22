All apartments in Pittsburgh
914 Western Avenue Apt 9
914 Western Avenue Apt 9

914 Western Avenue · (412) 927-7818
914 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
Allegheny West

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to present this 1BR/1BA apartment located on Historic Western Avenue. The building is close to great restaurants, just blocks from the T Station, CCAC, Starbucks, Commons Park, Heinz Field, and Downtown. The unit comes with a refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

Off street parking spot available for $50/month

Utilities:
Gas and electric in tenant's name
Water/sewage/trash removal covered by flat fee:
$50 for first person + $25 for each additional person

Cats ok with extra deposit/pet rent
No Dogs- Sorry

Application includes background and credit check. Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 have any available units?
914 Western Avenue Apt 9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 have?
Some of 914 Western Avenue Apt 9's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 currently offering any rent specials?
914 Western Avenue Apt 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 is pet friendly.
Does 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 offer parking?
Yes, 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 does offer parking.
Does 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 have a pool?
No, 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 does not have a pool.
Does 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 have accessible units?
No, 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Western Avenue Apt 9 has units with dishwashers.
