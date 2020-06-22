89 South 22nd Street #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful third floor apartment has been completely renovated. It features exposed brick, beautiful hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, plenty of closet space. The kitchen is open to the living room with Spanish granite counters, dishwasher, built-in microwave and a gas stove. There is a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or dining area. In the bedroom there is a washer and dryer and a spacious closet. Landlord pays water, sewage & trash. Tenant pays gas & electric.

This building was built in the 1800s in Pittsburgh's historic South Side. Our company bought this building in 2017 and completely gutted it to the brick. All plumbing, electric, drywall, HVAC and flooring was replaced. All kitchens and bathrooms were gutted and remodeled.



These apartments are located just a few blocks from South Side Works. Restaurants and shopping are within walking distance.

Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas and electric.

All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.

There is on-street parking.