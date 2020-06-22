All apartments in Pittsburgh
89 South 22nd Street #3

89 South 22nd Street · (412) 609-5063
Location

89 South 22nd Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Southside Flats

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful third floor apartment has been completely renovated. It features exposed brick, beautiful hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, plenty of closet space. The kitchen is open to the living room with Spanish granite counters, dishwasher, built-in microwave and a gas stove. There is a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or dining area. In the bedroom there is a washer and dryer and a spacious closet. Landlord pays water, sewage & trash. Tenant pays gas & electric.
This building was built in the 1800s in Pittsburgh's historic South Side. Our company bought this building in 2017 and completely gutted it to the brick. All plumbing, electric, drywall, HVAC and flooring was replaced. All kitchens and bathrooms were gutted and remodeled.

These apartments are located just a few blocks from South Side Works. Restaurants and shopping are within walking distance.
Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas and electric.
All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.
There is on-street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 South 22nd Street #3 have any available units?
89 South 22nd Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 89 South 22nd Street #3 have?
Some of 89 South 22nd Street #3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 South 22nd Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
89 South 22nd Street #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 South 22nd Street #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 89 South 22nd Street #3 is pet friendly.
Does 89 South 22nd Street #3 offer parking?
No, 89 South 22nd Street #3 does not offer parking.
Does 89 South 22nd Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 89 South 22nd Street #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 South 22nd Street #3 have a pool?
No, 89 South 22nd Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 89 South 22nd Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 89 South 22nd Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 89 South 22nd Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 89 South 22nd Street #3 has units with dishwashers.
