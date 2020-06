Amenities

850 Climax Street Available 05/01/21 Available May 2021 - Traditional 2 Bedroom Home! - This traditional 2 bedroom home has spacious bedrooms, and built-in storage that adds character throughout the property. Located just seconds away from the bus line, this property has easy access to the rest of the city via public transportation.



*Tenants responsible for all utilities*



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program



EHO



