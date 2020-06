Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

This 2nd floor 1BR/1 Bath plus office is full of natural light and plenty of conveniences and amenities! Inside you'll find an eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, bonus room that could be used as a second bedroom, and a covered back patio just to name a few!



Property Highlights:

- Can come furnished or unfurnished

- Eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher

- Bonus room that could be used as second bedroom or office

- Washer and dryer in-building (shared)

- Dog friendly (fees apply)

- Off-street parking available (fees apply)

- Window AC units provided

- Lots of natural light

- Ultra convenient location

- Tenant pays electric, owner pays water/sewage and gas



Available NOW!

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5806883)