6823 Penn Ave #1

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This is the first floor of a half duplex located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Pittsburgh. It is a couple blocks from Bakery Square, both Frick Park and Mellon Park, and a block from the bus. Target and Giant Eagle are just a few blocks away.

It features hardwood floors in the bedroom and living room, and ceramic in the kitchen and bath. It has a private front and back door, off street parking, and a private laundry in the basement. Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas and electric.



All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.