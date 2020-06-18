All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 6823 Penn Ave #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
6823 Penn Ave #1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

6823 Penn Ave #1

6823 Penn Avenue · (412) 609-5063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6823 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Point Breeze North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This is the first floor of a half duplex located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Pittsburgh. It is a couple blocks from Bakery Square, both Frick Park and Mellon Park, and a block from the bus. Target and Giant Eagle are just a few blocks away.
It features hardwood floors in the bedroom and living room, and ceramic in the kitchen and bath. It has a private front and back door, off street parking, and a private laundry in the basement. Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas and electric.

All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6823 Penn Ave #1 have any available units?
6823 Penn Ave #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6823 Penn Ave #1 have?
Some of 6823 Penn Ave #1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6823 Penn Ave #1 currently offering any rent specials?
6823 Penn Ave #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6823 Penn Ave #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6823 Penn Ave #1 is pet friendly.
Does 6823 Penn Ave #1 offer parking?
Yes, 6823 Penn Ave #1 does offer parking.
Does 6823 Penn Ave #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6823 Penn Ave #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6823 Penn Ave #1 have a pool?
No, 6823 Penn Ave #1 does not have a pool.
Does 6823 Penn Ave #1 have accessible units?
No, 6823 Penn Ave #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6823 Penn Ave #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6823 Penn Ave #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6823 Penn Ave #1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glasshouse Pittsburgh
160 East Station Square Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Holden Street Apartments
5733 Holden St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Wellington
245 Melwood Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Keystone Flats - A Student Housing Community
319 Third Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Arsenal 201
3922 Foster St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity