6780 Fifth Ave #117

6780 Fifth Avenue · (412) 609-5063
Location

6780 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Point Breeze North

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This 3rd floor apartment has new granite in the kitchen, a dishwasher, ample cabinets, a high btu glass top stove, built in microwave, track lights, and a garbage disposal. It has a big open floor plan with hardwood floors, double pane windows, ceramic bath, and central AC. The bedrooms have large closets and are roughly equal in size. One of them has french doors that lead outside to a patio.
Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash. Tenants pay electric only. It is electrically heated and cooled.
This 10 unit building is on the corner of Thomas Blvd. and Fifth Avenue diagonally across from Mellon Park, and the bus stop. Many East Liberty shops including Bakery Square and Target are just a few blocks away. There is off street parking. There is a laundry room and storage space in the basement.
All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6780 Fifth Ave #117 have any available units?
6780 Fifth Ave #117 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6780 Fifth Ave #117 have?
Some of 6780 Fifth Ave #117's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6780 Fifth Ave #117 currently offering any rent specials?
6780 Fifth Ave #117 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6780 Fifth Ave #117 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6780 Fifth Ave #117 is pet friendly.
Does 6780 Fifth Ave #117 offer parking?
Yes, 6780 Fifth Ave #117 does offer parking.
Does 6780 Fifth Ave #117 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6780 Fifth Ave #117 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6780 Fifth Ave #117 have a pool?
No, 6780 Fifth Ave #117 does not have a pool.
Does 6780 Fifth Ave #117 have accessible units?
No, 6780 Fifth Ave #117 does not have accessible units.
Does 6780 Fifth Ave #117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6780 Fifth Ave #117 has units with dishwashers.
