6780 Fifth Ave #117

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This 3rd floor apartment has new granite in the kitchen, a dishwasher, ample cabinets, a high btu glass top stove, built in microwave, track lights, and a garbage disposal. It has a big open floor plan with hardwood floors, double pane windows, ceramic bath, and central AC. The bedrooms have large closets and are roughly equal in size. One of them has french doors that lead outside to a patio.

Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash. Tenants pay electric only. It is electrically heated and cooled.

This 10 unit building is on the corner of Thomas Blvd. and Fifth Avenue diagonally across from Mellon Park, and the bus stop. Many East Liberty shops including Bakery Square and Target are just a few blocks away. There is off street parking. There is a laundry room and storage space in the basement.

All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.