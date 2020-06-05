All apartments in Pittsburgh
6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2
6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2

6704 Mcpherson Boulevard · (412) 609-5063
6704 Mcpherson Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
Point Breeze North

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This 2 bed 1 bath unit is the entire second floor of a triplex. It features in unit laundry, hardwood floors throughout, large windows, central AC, The kitchen has a dishwasher, built in microwave, gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, track lighting, and an island that looks out into the living room. The open space also has a decorative fireplace and a ceiling fan. The large bathroom has two vanities, a full size tub, and slate tile with decorative inlay. The bedrooms each have double closets and ceiling fans. One also has a decorative fireplace.
Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas and electric.
This triplex was recently totally gutted and renovated. It is conveniently located a couple of blocks from Bakery Square, Mellon Park, Google, Trader Joe's, 3 parks, and is close to buses. Each unit features ceiling fans, hardwood floors, high efficiency furnace with central air, private laundry in the unit (not coin-op), ceramic kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, and loads of cabinets. Easy parking either on street or behind the building. Lots of storage in the basement. If the pet is friendly, we are pet friendly. Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric. Both of these will be very reasonable because the place has been insulated and has double pane windows with Argon.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 have any available units?
6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 have?
Some of 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 is pet friendly.
Does 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 does offer parking.
Does 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 have a pool?
No, 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 have accessible units?
No, 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2 has units with dishwashers.
