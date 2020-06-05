6704 McPherson Blvd, # 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This 2 bed 1 bath unit is the entire second floor of a triplex. It features in unit laundry, hardwood floors throughout, large windows, central AC, The kitchen has a dishwasher, built in microwave, gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, track lighting, and an island that looks out into the living room. The open space also has a decorative fireplace and a ceiling fan. The large bathroom has two vanities, a full size tub, and slate tile with decorative inlay. The bedrooms each have double closets and ceiling fans. One also has a decorative fireplace.

Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas and electric.

This triplex was recently totally gutted and renovated. It is conveniently located a couple of blocks from Bakery Square, Mellon Park, Google, Trader Joe's, 3 parks, and is close to buses. Each unit features ceiling fans, hardwood floors, high efficiency furnace with central air, private laundry in the unit (not coin-op), ceramic kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, and loads of cabinets. Easy parking either on street or behind the building. Lots of storage in the basement. If the pet is friendly, we are pet friendly. Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash. Tenants pay gas and electric. Both of these will be very reasonable because the place has been insulated and has double pane windows with Argon.