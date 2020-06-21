All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like
6608 Apple Street.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:14 AM

6608 Apple Street

6608 Apple Ave · (412) 363-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6608 Apple Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated single family home on Apple Street in Larimer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6608 Apple Street have any available units?
6608 Apple Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
Is 6608 Apple Street currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Apple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Apple Street pet-friendly?
No, 6608 Apple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 6608 Apple Street offer parking?
No, 6608 Apple Street does not offer parking.
Does 6608 Apple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6608 Apple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Apple Street have a pool?
No, 6608 Apple Street does not have a pool.
Does 6608 Apple Street have accessible units?
No, 6608 Apple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Apple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6608 Apple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6608 Apple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6608 Apple Street does not have units with air conditioning.

