Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
6608 Apple Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:14 AM
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6608 Apple Street
6608 Apple Ave
·
(412) 363-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
6608 Apple Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,450
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly updated single family home on Apple Street in Larimer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 6608 Apple Street have any available units?
6608 Apple Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pittsburgh Rent Report
.
Is 6608 Apple Street currently offering any rent specials?
6608 Apple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6608 Apple Street pet-friendly?
No, 6608 Apple Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh
.
Does 6608 Apple Street offer parking?
No, 6608 Apple Street does not offer parking.
Does 6608 Apple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6608 Apple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6608 Apple Street have a pool?
No, 6608 Apple Street does not have a pool.
Does 6608 Apple Street have accessible units?
No, 6608 Apple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6608 Apple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6608 Apple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6608 Apple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6608 Apple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
