in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher range oven refrigerator

Available 08/01/20 Now Available August 1!



Large 3 bedroom apartment - 2 full bath w/ den (bonus room) in Shadyside!

Apartment is the entire first floor of building - lots of space!

Fully equipped kitchen w/ dishwasher; laundry in building; shared front porch; $1750/month + utilities

Just blocks away from Bakery Square and plenty more



Please See Link Below For Video Tour

https://drive.google.com/open?id=123RZUs-bUBnvKqn4V3LU3VhluBDenDlJ



Call today for more information! 412-271-5550



No Pets Allowed



