625 Stanwix St Unit 2507

Amenities
Incredible and unique 1BR/1 Bath apartment in Downtown Pittsburgh with stunning city views! The amenities both inside and out are unbeatable! Check out The Venue!
Property Highlights:
- Updated flooring throughout
- Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher
- Washer and dryer in-unit
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Pet friendly (fees apply)
- Building amenities include dog-washing station, 24-hour gym, dog-walking area, secure package lockers, community events, rooftop pool and grill area, and rooftop golf bay planned for late Spring 2020!
- Off street parking options available (fees apply)
- Close to Gateway T station and Market Square
- Online payment processing!
**Pictures show unit that matches finish quality, but actual apartment unit may vary slightly**
Available NOW!
Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT
(RLNE5713446)