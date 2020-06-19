625 Stanwix St Unit 2507

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog grooming area 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill

Incredible and unique 1BR/1 Bath apartment in Downtown Pittsburgh with stunning city views! The amenities both inside and out are unbeatable! Check out The Venue!



Property Highlights:

- Updated flooring throughout

- Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher

- Washer and dryer in-unit

- Floor-to-ceiling windows

- Pet friendly (fees apply)

- Building amenities include dog-washing station, 24-hour gym, dog-walking area, secure package lockers, community events, rooftop pool and grill area, and rooftop golf bay planned for late Spring 2020!

- Off street parking options available (fees apply)

- Close to Gateway T station and Market Square

- Online payment processing!



**Pictures show unit that matches finish quality, but actual apartment unit may vary slightly**



Available NOW!

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT



(RLNE5713446)