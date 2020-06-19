All apartments in Pittsburgh
625 Stanwix St Unit 2507
625 Stanwix St Unit 2507

625 Stanwix St · (833) 207-4309
Location

625 Stanwix St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Downtown Pittsburgh

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit 2507 · Avail. now

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Incredible and unique 1BR/1 Bath apartment in Downtown Pittsburgh with stunning city views! The amenities both inside and out are unbeatable! Check out The Venue!

Property Highlights:
- Updated flooring throughout
- Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher
- Washer and dryer in-unit
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Pet friendly (fees apply)
- Building amenities include dog-washing station, 24-hour gym, dog-walking area, secure package lockers, community events, rooftop pool and grill area, and rooftop golf bay planned for late Spring 2020!
- Off street parking options available (fees apply)
- Close to Gateway T station and Market Square
- Online payment processing!

**Pictures show unit that matches finish quality, but actual apartment unit may vary slightly**

Available NOW!
Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

(RLNE5713446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 have any available units?
625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 has a unit available for $1,570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 have?
Some of 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 currently offering any rent specials?
625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 is pet friendly.
Does 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 offer parking?
Yes, 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 does offer parking.
Does 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 have a pool?
Yes, 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 has a pool.
Does 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 have accessible units?
No, 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Stanwix St Unit 2507 has units with dishwashers.
