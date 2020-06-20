620 Summerlea Street #2R

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This is the 2nd floor rear apartment of a 5 unit building located in the heart of Shadyside. It features hardwood floors, tall ceilings, ceiling fans, electric baseboard heat, and window ac. The ceramic kitchen has a dishwasher, built in microwave, and a glass top stove. It is less expensive than some of our other one bedrooms because the kitchen bar is off the living room. There is enough room for a sofa and coffee table. Landlord pays water, sewage, trash disposal, and gas for the hot water. Tenant pays electric only. It has electric baseboard heat and one window AC unit will be instralled upon request.

Shadyside is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Pittsburgh. This building is yards from the express bus way. It is located between the shops on Walnut and Ellsworth. Around the corner is Whole Foods, Market District, Shadyside Hospital, and Target. There is coin operated laundry on the first floor, a shared front and back yard, and relatively easy on street parking. The building is pet friendly for up to two friendly pets per unit. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.