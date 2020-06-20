All apartments in Pittsburgh
620 Summerlea Street #2R

620 Summerlea Street · (412) 609-5063
Location

620 Summerlea Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This is the 2nd floor rear apartment of a 5 unit building located in the heart of Shadyside. It features hardwood floors, tall ceilings, ceiling fans, electric baseboard heat, and window ac. The ceramic kitchen has a dishwasher, built in microwave, and a glass top stove. It is less expensive than some of our other one bedrooms because the kitchen bar is off the living room. There is enough room for a sofa and coffee table. Landlord pays water, sewage, trash disposal, and gas for the hot water. Tenant pays electric only. It has electric baseboard heat and one window AC unit will be instralled upon request.
Shadyside is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Pittsburgh. This building is yards from the express bus way. It is located between the shops on Walnut and Ellsworth. Around the corner is Whole Foods, Market District, Shadyside Hospital, and Target. There is coin operated laundry on the first floor, a shared front and back yard, and relatively easy on street parking. The building is pet friendly for up to two friendly pets per unit. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Summerlea Street #2R have any available units?
620 Summerlea Street #2R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Summerlea Street #2R have?
Some of 620 Summerlea Street #2R's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Summerlea Street #2R currently offering any rent specials?
620 Summerlea Street #2R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Summerlea Street #2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Summerlea Street #2R is pet friendly.
Does 620 Summerlea Street #2R offer parking?
No, 620 Summerlea Street #2R does not offer parking.
Does 620 Summerlea Street #2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Summerlea Street #2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Summerlea Street #2R have a pool?
No, 620 Summerlea Street #2R does not have a pool.
Does 620 Summerlea Street #2R have accessible units?
No, 620 Summerlea Street #2R does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Summerlea Street #2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Summerlea Street #2R has units with dishwashers.
