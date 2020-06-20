All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

619 Mellon Street - B

619 Mellon Street · (412) 528-1944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

619 Mellon Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
East Liberty

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$649

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1 bedroom BASEMENT apartment. New tile floor. Coin op laundry in basement. ALL utilities included.

This apartment is a basement apartment, it is very clean and dry with a new tile floor. There is 1 bedroom with a window and a second smaller room which could serve as an office or very large walk-in closet/ additional room. The kitchen/living room/ dining room is one large open area with one window which can be seen in the photo. The kitchen is brand new - new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. This is a great starter apartment. The upstairs neighbors have lived in the house for several years. It is a quiet house and we are looking for the right tenant to complete the apartments.

Rent: $649/month INCLUDES ALL utilities!!!
Deposit: $649

No Section 8.

NON SMOKING
Beautifully restored large Victorian home in historic East Liberty divided into 4 apartments. All utilities included in rent. Coin-op W/D in basement for all tenants. House is walking distance to trendy Bakery Square area, Whole Foods, Trade Joe's, Highland Park and Bryant Ave, Eastside, and conveniently near buses downtown, and to Pitt, CMU and hospitals.

No section 8.

Non-smoking.

12 month lease.

Credit and background check required. $30 application fee/adult.

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.
.
Thank you for considering making your home with us! Our standards for qualifying a perspective tenant to rent our homes and apartments are simple and fair:

* Your gross income must equal approximately three times the monthly rent of your home or apartment.

* A favorable credit history.

* Be employed or able to furnish acceptable proof of the required income.

* Good references from previous landlords.

If you have any questions, please contact a member of our management team with questions at Sarah@528homes.com. For more information, and to apply please go to: 528properties.managebuilding.com.

NOTE: Applicants with less than favorable credit may qualify by paying additional rent in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 Mellon Street - B have any available units?
619 Mellon Street - B has a unit available for $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 Mellon Street - B have?
Some of 619 Mellon Street - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 Mellon Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
619 Mellon Street - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 Mellon Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 619 Mellon Street - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 619 Mellon Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 619 Mellon Street - B does offer parking.
Does 619 Mellon Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 Mellon Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 Mellon Street - B have a pool?
No, 619 Mellon Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 619 Mellon Street - B have accessible units?
No, 619 Mellon Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 619 Mellon Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 Mellon Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
