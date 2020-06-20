619 Mellon Street - B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1 bedroom BASEMENT apartment. New tile floor. Coin op laundry in basement. ALL utilities included.



This apartment is a basement apartment, it is very clean and dry with a new tile floor. There is 1 bedroom with a window and a second smaller room which could serve as an office or very large walk-in closet/ additional room. The kitchen/living room/ dining room is one large open area with one window which can be seen in the photo. The kitchen is brand new - new cabinets, countertops, and appliances. This is a great starter apartment. The upstairs neighbors have lived in the house for several years. It is a quiet house and we are looking for the right tenant to complete the apartments.



Rent: $649/month INCLUDES ALL utilities!!!

Deposit: $649



No Section 8.



NON SMOKING

Beautifully restored large Victorian home in historic East Liberty divided into 4 apartments. All utilities included in rent. Coin-op W/D in basement for all tenants. House is walking distance to trendy Bakery Square area, Whole Foods, Trade Joe's, Highland Park and Bryant Ave, Eastside, and conveniently near buses downtown, and to Pitt, CMU and hospitals.



No section 8.



Non-smoking.



12 month lease.



Credit and background check required. $30 application fee/adult.



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED.

.

Thank you for considering making your home with us! Our standards for qualifying a perspective tenant to rent our homes and apartments are simple and fair:



* Your gross income must equal approximately three times the monthly rent of your home or apartment.



* A favorable credit history.



* Be employed or able to furnish acceptable proof of the required income.



* Good references from previous landlords.



If you have any questions, please contact a member of our management team with questions at Sarah@528homes.com. For more information, and to apply please go to: 528properties.managebuilding.com.



NOTE: Applicants with less than favorable credit may qualify by paying additional rent in advance.