614 Atlanta Street Apt 2

Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this 1BR 1BA apartment in the Mexican War Streets. The unit has hardwood floors / deck space / shared courtyard. Located on a quiet street, but within walking distance of Allegheny General Hospital, PNC Park, Heinz Field, and the Casino ,this apartment is located in the perfect location. The property features great amenities including on site laundry, free on-street parking, and a beautiful courtyard with private access for our tenants to enjoy at their leisure.



Utilities:

Tenant is responsible for electric.

$50 monthly flat fee per person for water, sewage and trash removal.



Cats ok with extra deposit/pet rent

No Dogs- Sorry



Application includes background and credit check. Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.