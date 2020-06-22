All apartments in Pittsburgh
614 Atlanta Street Apt 2

614 Atlanta Street · No Longer Available
Location

614 Atlanta Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Central Northside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Allegheny City Realty is pleased to offer this 1BR 1BA apartment in the Mexican War Streets. The unit has hardwood floors / deck space / shared courtyard. Located on a quiet street, but within walking distance of Allegheny General Hospital, PNC Park, Heinz Field, and the Casino ,this apartment is located in the perfect location. The property features great amenities including on site laundry, free on-street parking, and a beautiful courtyard with private access for our tenants to enjoy at their leisure.

Utilities:
Tenant is responsible for electric.
$50 monthly flat fee per person for water, sewage and trash removal.

Cats ok with extra deposit/pet rent
No Dogs- Sorry

Application includes background and credit check. Credit Requirements: Credit score of 650 or above. Under 650 will still be considered with a cosigner or an additional security deposit of up to 2 months rent. Must have no credit accounts in collections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

