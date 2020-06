Amenities

Check out this updated 2BR/1 Bath in Deutschtown! This first floor apartment offers plenty of conveniences both inside and out!



Property Highlights:

- Hardwood floors

- Large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops

- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher

- Breakfast bar

- Back patio

- Central AC

- Washer and dryer in building (shared)

- Easy access to Allegheny General, restaurants and shops, Giant Eagle, and Downtown!

- Tenants pay all utilities

- Pets considered on case by case basis (fees apply)



Available NOW!

