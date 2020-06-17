All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5855 Pierce St

5855 Pierce Street · (412) 271-5550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5855 Pierce Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Shadyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2025 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 07/01/20 Now Available July 1!

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in awesome Shadyside location!
Recently updated with newer kitchen, stainless appliances + dishwasher, and 2 updated full bathrooms. Central A/C and free laundry in basement. Additional room that could be used as office/study or guest room. Small, private yard off kitchen.

Call today to view! 412-271-5550
Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we are not doing any in person showings. Please see link below for videos of unit. If interested, please contact us for more information regarding our online application and process.
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1z4w3DZR9HdKGd7idBr3EjW4xeKwXdWA1

(RLNE5569850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5855 Pierce St have any available units?
5855 Pierce St has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5855 Pierce St have?
Some of 5855 Pierce St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5855 Pierce St currently offering any rent specials?
5855 Pierce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5855 Pierce St pet-friendly?
No, 5855 Pierce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 5855 Pierce St offer parking?
No, 5855 Pierce St does not offer parking.
Does 5855 Pierce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5855 Pierce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5855 Pierce St have a pool?
No, 5855 Pierce St does not have a pool.
Does 5855 Pierce St have accessible units?
No, 5855 Pierce St does not have accessible units.
Does 5855 Pierce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5855 Pierce St has units with dishwashers.
