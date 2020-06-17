5855 Pierce St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available 07/01/20 Now Available July 1!



Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in awesome Shadyside location!

Recently updated with newer kitchen, stainless appliances + dishwasher, and 2 updated full bathrooms. Central A/C and free laundry in basement. Additional room that could be used as office/study or guest room. Small, private yard off kitchen.



Call today to view! 412-271-5550

Due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, we are not doing any in person showings. Please see link below for videos of unit. If interested, please contact us for more information regarding our online application and process.

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1z4w3DZR9HdKGd7idBr3EjW4xeKwXdWA1



