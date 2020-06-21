5834 Phillips Ave

Amenities

Available 08/08/20 Spacious cozy 3 bedroom apartment



Fully furnished and newly renovated, 3 br/1 ba house, on Hobart St, next to Murray ave, very close to CMU, Pitt, Giant Eagle, Starbucks and lots of restaurants! Heart of Squirrel Hill! -- Central A/C -- 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom. -- All rooms and public areas are fully furnished, you can move in just with your toothbrush. -- Professional maintainer and always respond fast -- Available Aug. 8th 2020 -- Every room has its own lock and large storage space -- Recently renovated kitchen and dinning room has all appliances like refrigerators, oven, stove and microwave -- Rent is $1650 plus utilities -- Washer/dryer in basement, free to use. 61ABCD buses are just next to it! PITTSBURGH DOWNTOWN BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENT AVAILABLE.

No Pets Allowed



