Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5834 Phillips Ave

5834 Phillips Avenue · (412) 608-7027
Location

5834 Phillips Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,650

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/08/20 Spacious cozy 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 291706

Fully furnished and newly renovated, 3 br/1 ba house, on Hobart St, next to Murray ave, very close to CMU, Pitt, Giant Eagle, Starbucks and lots of restaurants! Heart of Squirrel Hill! -- Central A/C -- 3 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom. -- All rooms and public areas are fully furnished, you can move in just with your toothbrush. -- Professional maintainer and always respond fast -- Available Aug. 8th 2020 -- Every room has its own lock and large storage space -- Recently renovated kitchen and dinning room has all appliances like refrigerators, oven, stove and microwave -- Rent is $1650 plus utilities -- Washer/dryer in basement, free to use. 61ABCD buses are just next to it! PITTSBURGH DOWNTOWN BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENT AVAILABLE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291706
Property Id 291706

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5824664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5834 Phillips Ave have any available units?
5834 Phillips Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5834 Phillips Ave have?
Some of 5834 Phillips Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5834 Phillips Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5834 Phillips Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5834 Phillips Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5834 Phillips Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 5834 Phillips Ave offer parking?
No, 5834 Phillips Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5834 Phillips Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5834 Phillips Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5834 Phillips Ave have a pool?
No, 5834 Phillips Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5834 Phillips Ave have accessible units?
No, 5834 Phillips Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5834 Phillips Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5834 Phillips Ave has units with dishwashers.
