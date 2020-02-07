5646 Hobart Street

Amenities
6 Available 08/01/20 1 block from the CMU shuttle stop on Wightman; 1.5 miles to campus.
1-2 blocks to bus lines: 58, 61, 64, 93 (15 min. to CMU, 25 min. to Oakland, 35 min. to downtown).
1 bedroom, 1 bath (600 sq. ft.).
$1030 rent + $15 trash + electric (priced for 2 people; $100/month for 3rd person).
Heat, gas, water included! You only pay electric!
Off-street parking available for $65/month.
Laundry on-site.
No pets.
No smoking.
Please call 412-421-4784 or email to schedule an appointment - please leave your phone number!
We do Skype showings!
Credit check mandatory.
1-20 required for International Students.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pittsburgh-pa?lid=12927791
(RLNE5439124)