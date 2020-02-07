All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 5646 Hobart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
5646 Hobart Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5646 Hobart Street

5646 Hobart Street · (412) 421-4874
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Squirrel Hill South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5646 Hobart Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
6 Available 08/01/20 1 block from the CMU shuttle stop on Wightman; 1.5 miles to campus.
1-2 blocks to bus lines: 58, 61, 64, 93 (15 min. to CMU, 25 min. to Oakland, 35 min. to downtown).

1 bedroom, 1 bath (600 sq. ft.).
$1030 rent + $15 trash + electric (priced for 2 people; $100/month for 3rd person).
Heat, gas, water included! You only pay electric!
Off-street parking available for $65/month.
Laundry on-site.

No pets.
No smoking.

Please call 412-421-4784 or email to schedule an appointment - please leave your phone number!
We do Skype showings!
Credit check mandatory.
1-20 required for International Students.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pittsburgh-pa?lid=12927791

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5439124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5646 Hobart Street have any available units?
5646 Hobart Street has a unit available for $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5646 Hobart Street have?
Some of 5646 Hobart Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5646 Hobart Street currently offering any rent specials?
5646 Hobart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5646 Hobart Street pet-friendly?
No, 5646 Hobart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 5646 Hobart Street offer parking?
Yes, 5646 Hobart Street does offer parking.
Does 5646 Hobart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5646 Hobart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5646 Hobart Street have a pool?
No, 5646 Hobart Street does not have a pool.
Does 5646 Hobart Street have accessible units?
No, 5646 Hobart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5646 Hobart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5646 Hobart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5646 Hobart Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
The Clark Building
717 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Royal York
3955 Bigelow Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
The Venue
625 Stanwix Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity