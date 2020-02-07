5646 Hobart Street

Amenities

6 Available 08/01/20 1 block from the CMU shuttle stop on Wightman; 1.5 miles to campus.

1-2 blocks to bus lines: 58, 61, 64, 93 (15 min. to CMU, 25 min. to Oakland, 35 min. to downtown).



1 bedroom, 1 bath (600 sq. ft.).

$1030 rent + $15 trash + electric (priced for 2 people; $100/month for 3rd person).

Heat, gas, water included! You only pay electric!

Off-street parking available for $65/month.

Laundry on-site.



No pets.

No smoking.



Please call 412-421-4784 or email to schedule an appointment - please leave your phone number!

We do Skype showings!

Credit check mandatory.

1-20 required for International Students.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pittsburgh-pa?lid=12927791



