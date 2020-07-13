All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like
5644 Hempstead Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
5644 Hempstead Road
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:10 AM

5644 Hempstead Road

5645 Hempstead Rd · (833) 361-4346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Squirrel Hill South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5625-103 · Avail. now

$1,241

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 5645-08 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,286

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 2105-04 · Avail. now

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2109-01 · Avail. Nov 5

$1,516

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5644 Hempstead Road.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Seven separate buildings make up the Hempstead Apartments in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, each with something special to offer. All are beautifully maintained and attractively landscaped, with reserved off-street parking and garages available. Within easy walking distance to the heart of Squirrel Hill, residents can enjoy shopping, restaurants, cafes and more that are all close to home! Even better? Public transportation and the Walnut Capital Shuttle stop right outside your front door. Being so close to Pittsburgh's respected universities and medical centers make this the perfect place for graduate students, young professionals, and couples.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30 a month
restrictions: Aggresive breeds
Parking Details: off street reserve spots. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: on site storage

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5644 Hempstead Road have any available units?
5644 Hempstead Road has 5 units available starting at $1,241 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5644 Hempstead Road have?
Some of 5644 Hempstead Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5644 Hempstead Road currently offering any rent specials?
5644 Hempstead Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5644 Hempstead Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5644 Hempstead Road is pet friendly.
Does 5644 Hempstead Road offer parking?
Yes, 5644 Hempstead Road offers parking.
Does 5644 Hempstead Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5644 Hempstead Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5644 Hempstead Road have a pool?
No, 5644 Hempstead Road does not have a pool.
Does 5644 Hempstead Road have accessible units?
Yes, 5644 Hempstead Road has accessible units.
Does 5644 Hempstead Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5644 Hempstead Road has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Bayard Manor
4600 Bayard Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Old King Edward
4603 Bayard Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Hobart Court
5559 Hobart St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Fifth Avenue Apartments
6401 5th Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
The Encore on 7th
100 7th St
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
University Commons
382 South Bouquet Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 BedroomsPittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly PlacesPittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth OaklandDowntown PittsburghBloomfieldEast LibertySquirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park UniversityDuquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny CountyCarlow University