5644 Hempstead Road.

Amenities
Seven separate buildings make up the Hempstead Apartments in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, each with something special to offer. All are beautifully maintained and attractively landscaped, with reserved off-street parking and garages available. Within easy walking distance to the heart of Squirrel Hill, residents can enjoy shopping, restaurants, cafes and more that are all close to home! Even better? Public transportation and the Walnut Capital Shuttle stop right outside your front door. Being so close to Pittsburgh's respected universities and medical centers make this the perfect place for graduate students, young professionals, and couples.