Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

5644 Hempstead Road

5644 Hempstead Rd · (412) 459-7649
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5644 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5644-01 · Avail. now

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 5644-12 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,324

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5644 Hempstead Road.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
e-payments
package receiving
smoke-free community
Located in the bustling neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, 5644 Hempstead is right around the corner from the unique shops and variety of international restaurants on Murray Avenue. The overflowing culture in Squirrel Hill cannot be beat! These apartments are perfect for graduate students & young professionals, with public transportation running outside your front door to the several notable medical centers and hospitals in Pittsburgh, as well as our complimentary shuttle that takes you directly to Carnegie Mellon and University of Pittsburgh. An on-ramp for 376 East & West is less than a mile away, making it quick and easy to get anywhere in the city! Parking isn’t an issue here, as reserved off-street and garage spaces are available. Squirrel Hill is unique, having a city feel in a tranquil neighborhood. With a quick walk talking you anywhere from delicious Thai food to the expansive green space at Schenley Park, Hempstead has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $30 a month
restrictions: Aggresive dog breeds
Parking Details: reserve spots. Garage lot.
Storage Details: storage units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5644 Hempstead Road have any available units?
5644 Hempstead Road has 2 units available starting at $1,304 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5644 Hempstead Road have?
Some of 5644 Hempstead Road's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5644 Hempstead Road currently offering any rent specials?
5644 Hempstead Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5644 Hempstead Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5644 Hempstead Road is pet friendly.
Does 5644 Hempstead Road offer parking?
Yes, 5644 Hempstead Road offers parking.
Does 5644 Hempstead Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5644 Hempstead Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5644 Hempstead Road have a pool?
No, 5644 Hempstead Road does not have a pool.
Does 5644 Hempstead Road have accessible units?
Yes, 5644 Hempstead Road has accessible units.
Does 5644 Hempstead Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5644 Hempstead Road has units with dishwashers.
