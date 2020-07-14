5644 Hempstead Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage accessible on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage e-payments package receiving smoke-free community

Located in the bustling neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, 5644 Hempstead is right around the corner from the unique shops and variety of international restaurants on Murray Avenue. The overflowing culture in Squirrel Hill cannot be beat! These apartments are perfect for graduate students & young professionals, with public transportation running outside your front door to the several notable medical centers and hospitals in Pittsburgh, as well as our complimentary shuttle that takes you directly to Carnegie Mellon and University of Pittsburgh. An on-ramp for 376 East & West is less than a mile away, making it quick and easy to get anywhere in the city! Parking isn’t an issue here, as reserved off-street and garage spaces are available. Squirrel Hill is unique, having a city feel in a tranquil neighborhood. With a quick walk talking you anywhere from delicious Thai food to the expansive green space at Schenley Park, Hempstead has it all!