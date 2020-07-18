All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5552 Covode Street

5552 Covode Street · (412) 421-4874
Location

5552 Covode Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Squirrel Hill South

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL 6/1

1 block from the CMU shuttle stop on Wightman.
1-2 blocks to bus lines: 58, 61, 64, 93 (15 min. to CMU, 25 min. to Oakland, 35 min. to downtown).

1 bedroom, 1 bath (400 sq. ft.).
$895 rent + $15 trash (extra $75 for 2nd person)..
Heat, gas, water, electricity included!
$50/month for each air conditioner.
Off-street parking available for $65/month.
Laundry on-site.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING

Please call or email to schedule an appointment - please leave your phone number!
We do Skype showings!
Credit and criminal check.
1-20 for International Students.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/pittsburgh-pa?lid=13015864

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5528004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5552 Covode Street have any available units?
5552 Covode Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5552 Covode Street have?
Some of 5552 Covode Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5552 Covode Street currently offering any rent specials?
5552 Covode Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5552 Covode Street pet-friendly?
No, 5552 Covode Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 5552 Covode Street offer parking?
Yes, 5552 Covode Street offers parking.
Does 5552 Covode Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5552 Covode Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5552 Covode Street have a pool?
No, 5552 Covode Street does not have a pool.
Does 5552 Covode Street have accessible units?
No, 5552 Covode Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5552 Covode Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5552 Covode Street does not have units with dishwashers.
