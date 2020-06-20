5519 Baum Blvd #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This first floor unit has a private entrance in the rear of the building. It features private laundry in-unit, central AC, California closets, tall ceilings and plenty of windows. There is a large open kitchen with new cabinets, dishwasher, built in microwave, and granite counter tops. The kitchen, living room, and bathroom have tile floor and the bedroom has a hardwood floor. The unit includes one assigned off-street parking space and there are chairs and tables on the shared patio behind the building.

This property at 5511 Baum, 5515 Baum and 5519 Baum used to be two large mansions side by side. Our company purchased both mansions in 2012, gutted the buildings down to the brick, and turned them into 27 apartments. We restored and saved a few things from the original mansions, such as some original word work and stained glass windows from the early 1900s, but all plumbing, electric, drywall, insulation, HVAC, flooring, appliances, etc are brand new.



This complex is next to Aldi, a block or so from Market District, the busway, Whole Foods, Shadyside Hospital, etc.



Each apartment has one assigned off street parking space and additional spaces may be available for extra rent.



All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.