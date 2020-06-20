All apartments in Pittsburgh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

5519 Baum Blvd #4

5519 Baum Boulevard · (412) 609-5063
Location

5519 Baum Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Bloomfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This first floor unit has a private entrance in the rear of the building. It features private laundry in-unit, central AC, California closets, tall ceilings and plenty of windows. There is a large open kitchen with new cabinets, dishwasher, built in microwave, and granite counter tops. The kitchen, living room, and bathroom have tile floor and the bedroom has a hardwood floor. The unit includes one assigned off-street parking space and there are chairs and tables on the shared patio behind the building.
This property at 5511 Baum, 5515 Baum and 5519 Baum used to be two large mansions side by side. Our company purchased both mansions in 2012, gutted the buildings down to the brick, and turned them into 27 apartments. We restored and saved a few things from the original mansions, such as some original word work and stained glass windows from the early 1900s, but all plumbing, electric, drywall, insulation, HVAC, flooring, appliances, etc are brand new.

This complex is next to Aldi, a block or so from Market District, the busway, Whole Foods, Shadyside Hospital, etc.

Each apartment has one assigned off street parking space and additional spaces may be available for extra rent.

All of our properties are pet friendly for friendly pets with a two pet maximum. We require proof of vaccinations and licenses, but we do not charge additional rent or fees for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5519 Baum Blvd #4 have any available units?
5519 Baum Blvd #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 5519 Baum Blvd #4 have?
Some of 5519 Baum Blvd #4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5519 Baum Blvd #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5519 Baum Blvd #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5519 Baum Blvd #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5519 Baum Blvd #4 is pet friendly.
Does 5519 Baum Blvd #4 offer parking?
Yes, 5519 Baum Blvd #4 does offer parking.
Does 5519 Baum Blvd #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5519 Baum Blvd #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5519 Baum Blvd #4 have a pool?
No, 5519 Baum Blvd #4 does not have a pool.
Does 5519 Baum Blvd #4 have accessible units?
No, 5519 Baum Blvd #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5519 Baum Blvd #4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5519 Baum Blvd #4 has units with dishwashers.
